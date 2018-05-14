Town of Avon to host business outreach meetings, May 15-16

AVON — The town of Avon will host two business outreach meetings this week to update local businesses on town programs and projects and to hear from businesses about town matters such as special events and infrastructure investments. The meetings will be held in conjunction with the Vail Valley Partnership on Tuesday, May 15, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Avon Town Hall and Wednesday, May 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Avon Public Library.

Meeting topics will include, but are not limited to, the recently adopted Town of Avon Town-Owned Properties Plan, the upcoming 2018 Town of Avon Community Survey, the plastic bag ban and Disposable Paper Bag Fee, Avon Cleanup Week, current Capital Improvement Projects and the 2018 special event season.

RSVPs for these meetings are required. Contact Preston Neill at pneill@avon.org or 970-748-4404 to RSVP.