Town of Avon’s cleanup week begins Monday, May 21; volunteer Thursday, May 24

AVON — Avon's Town Clean-Up Week is Monday, May 21, through Friday, May 25. Disposal of qualified items is free, as the town sponsors this service for its residents.

To initiate a pick-up, call the Avon Public Works Department at 970-748-4100 and leave a message with the item(s) requiring disposal and requested pick-up date, and place the items curbside. Qualifying items include most used appliances, furniture, yard waste, regular garbage and other items routinely accepted at the landfill.

Public Works will collect these items between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Requests outside of these dates or collection of nonqualified items cannot be accommodated. Note that some items do not qualify for this program, including tires, construction debris, hazardous and toxic waste (e.g., paints, motor oil, batteries, etc.), fluorescent light bulbs, refrigerators and freezers. Contact Eagle County at 970-328-3470 to inquire about disposal methods of these items.

On Thursday, May 24, Avon will hold its third annual Town Clean-Up Day event, giving volunteers a chance to clean up Avon after a long winter season. The town will be divided into seven sections, with members of Town Council captaining each section beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Councilors will provide volunteers with trash bags, reflective vests and a voucher for free tacos and beer at the Avon Performance Pavilion beginning at 7 p.m. Volunteers can report directly to the designated meet-up locations listed below or meet at the Avon Performance Pavilion at 5:30 p.m. to register and be assigned to a location.

Volunteers will be able to set full trash bags curbside, as Avon Public Works staff will make periodic loops around Town to retrieve and dispose of the filled bags. At 7 p.m., all volunteers will head back to the Pavilion Event Terrace for free tacos from Rocky Mountain Taco and free beer, courtesy of Bonfire Brewing.

Recommended Stories For You

• West Beaver Creek Boulevard, with councilor Jake Wolf; meet at Lot 16 (parking lot on north side of Nottingham Park).

• Nottingham Park, Lake Street & Main Street Mall/Railroad, with Mayor Pro Tem Sarah Smith Hymes; meet at Avon Performance Pavilion.

• Hurd Lane/Eaglebend Drive/Railroad, with councilor Amy Phillips; meet at Avon Performance Pavilion.

• Avon Road/Town Core, with Mayor Jennie Fancher; meet at Possibility Plaza (between Wyndham and US Bank parking lot).

• Nottingham Road/Swift Gulch Road, with councilor Megan Burch; meet at Nottingham Road/Metcalf Road intersection

• Wildridge/Wildwood, with councilor Scott Prince; meet at Wildridge Fire Station

• Post Boulevard/Traer Creek, with councilor Matt Gennett; meet at Traer Creek Plaza

For more information, call 970-748-4404 or visit http://www.avon.org/cleanupday.