Town of Avon’s spring street-sweeping operations underway

AVON — The Avon Public Works Department conducts street-sweeping operations each spring to clear the roads of winter debris, including cinders. Residents are asked to call the Public Works Department at 970-748-4118 if they sweep cinders onto the road right-of-way for pick up.

Regular street-sweeping keeps road surfaces clear of debris such as small rocks, glass, nails, twigs and leaves and removes harmful substances from roadways, preventing toxins from flowing into storm drains and into the Eagle River. The Public Works Department conducts street-sweeping operations throughout the spring, summer and fall.

The public is reminded that street -sweeping vehicles are slow moving and cannot stop or turn as readily as most vehicles. Allow ample space for the street-sweepers to maneuver freely. Call Gary Padilla, public works director, at 970-748-4118 for more information.