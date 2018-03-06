Town of Eagle, Eagle Chamber present Eagle Vision 20/20 Wednesday, March 7

EAGLE ­— Eagle Vision 20/20 is in its seventh year. The session is a biannual event of the town of Eagle and the Eagle Chamber of Commerce designed to keep the community informed of Eagle's vision for the future.

Join the town's leadership and friends and neighbors to learn about progress and achievements in 2017 and plans for 2018 and beyond.

Eagle Mayor Anne McKibbin will introduce new Town Manager Brandy Reitter, making her first appearance at Eagle Vision 20/20; together they will present a state of the town address.

Chamber President Mick Daly will present the state of the Eagle Chamber. The Eagle Chamber's new Business Advocacy Council chairman Stan Kensinger will report on the group's work since its inception in the fall of 2017, including two business owners sharing how the council has supported them and their business.

In addition, a business owners' panel will feature Bonfire Brewing, Color Coffee Roasters, Endorphin Eagle Ranch, Moe's Original Bar-B-Que and Yoga Off Broadway. Representatives will share their stories, how they started, their vision and plans for the future. They will also share their challenges (past and present), lessons learned, and advice to others for starting their own business.

The Eagle Chamber's Annual Business Awards will be presented for the Business of the Year, Member of the Year and Ambassador of the Year. In addition, two new awards will be presented this year.

For more information, call Mary Ann Morrison at 970-306-2262 or email info@eaglechamber.co.