Town of Eagle welcomes offers for old Town Hall property

The Town of Eagle is considering offers to sell its Old Town Hall property at 112 West Second Street in the heart of downtown. This centrally positioned commercial property is situated in the Town’s Broadway District, supporting a variety of commercial uses, including retail and office spaces.

The Old Town Hall property features a one- and two-story structure totaling approximately 3,360 square feet of office and retail space on a 2,875 square-foot lot. Ground Floor: Ideal for retail shops, restaurants, and service businesses, activating the streetscape and enhancing the district’s walkability. Upper Floors: Suitable for offices, additional service establishments, and residential units, supporting a lively and diverse town center. A recent commercial appraisal estimates the property’s market value between $740,000 and $778,000.

The site is zoned Broadway District, which serves as Eagle’s mixed-use downtown core, fostering a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly environment. This zoning designation supports a dynamic blend of commercial and residential uses, encouraging economic growth and historic preservation, reinforcing the downtown as a welcoming destination for residents and visitors.