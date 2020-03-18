Town of Minturn encourages absentee town council voting

In consideration of the health and safety of all citizens, the town of Minturn is encouraging all voters to request an Absent Voter Application and Ballot, and then to complete and submit ballots to the Minturn Town Clerk’s office prior to Election Day on April 7.

Applications for absentee ballots can be requested by calling the town clerk’s office at 970-827-5645, or via email at treasurer@minturn.org. The Absentee Ballot Application can also be found on the town’s website. All ballots must be received in the Clerk’s Office by 7 p.m. on April 7. The town hall will be closed but limited staff will be in the building. Please call prior to delivering your absentee ballot application or ballot.

If ballots cannot be mailed to P.O. Box 309 Minturn, 81645 prior to April 1, they should be hand-delivered to the town clerk’s Office.

As a health and safety precaution, the March 19 candidate forum will be filmed and later televised. It will not be open to the public.

Minturn residents are encouraged to submit any candidate questions via email to info@minturn.org no later than 5 p.m. on March 19. All candidate questions will be delivered to the moderator, who will select questions at their sole discretion. The forum can be viewed at http://www.highfivemedia.org or Channel 5 Access TV, within 36 to 48 hours.