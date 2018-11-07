Town of Vail accepting nominations for Vail Trailblazer Award until Dec. 15

VAIL — Nominations for the 2019 Vail Trailblazer Award are being accepted by the Vail Town Clerk's Office now through Saturday, Dec. 15. The award is presented annually by the Vail Town Council to recognize an individual, couple or team that exemplifies the spirit and fortitude in making Vail a great community through one or more actions that make a lasting impact.

Nomination forms are available online at vailgov.com/trailblazeraward or by contacting the Vail Town Manager's Office at 970-479-2136 or email pmckenny@vailgov.com. Nominated actions should demonstrate pioneering contributions of time, talent, courage, leadership, vision or other attributes that have made a significant impact to the overall betterment of the Vail community. Those contributions need not be limited to achievements within the past year but may be cumulative over a period of years.

The selected recipient for 2019 will become Vail's fourth honoree following the award's creation in 2016 as part of the town's 50th birthday celebration. Recipients have included Dr. Thomas Steinberg, Vi and Byron Brown and Sheika and Pepi Gramshammer.

The Vail Town Council will announce selection of the 2019 Trailblazer in January, and the recipient will be recognized by a mayoral proclamation, as well as other honors. A selection committee appointed by the Town Council will review nominations. For additional details, contact Assistant Town Manager Patty McKenny at 970-479-2136.