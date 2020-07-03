Town of Vail announces holiday office closures

Most town of Vail municipal offices will be closed Friday, July 3 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. However, the police front counter in the Vail Municipal Building will remain open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday as well as Saturday, July 4. The office is available for front counter service and is open Monday through Saturday each week and closed Sundays.

Regular office hours for other town services will resume Monday, July 6 with walk-in services available by appointment. Transit services will operate uninterrupted throughout the holiday with social distancing and face covering requirements for drivers and passengers. Call 911 for police, fire or medical emergencies.

The Vail Public Library will be closed on Saturday, July 4. Library hours will resume on Sunday, July 5 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons are asked to wear a face covering and maintain social distance.

Residents are reminded that the July Fourth holiday may mean some schedule adjustments for local trash haulers. Remember that town of Vail wildlife protection regulations prohibit trash from being left at the curb other than on the day of collection and recycling regulations require that all properties recycle on site. For recycling assistance, go to vailgov.com/recycling.