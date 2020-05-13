Town of Vail buildings to begin phased reopening June 1

Starting June 1, the Vail Public Library will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for in-person services to include: access to public internet computers, wireless and the library’s various collections.

Kari Mohr | Special to the Daily

Limited public access to the Vail Municipal building, Vail Public Library and other town offices and facilities will be available beginning Monday, June 1 as part of a phased plan to provide restricted in-person services to customers and guests. The transition will require members of the public and employees to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing as well as occupancy requirements when conducting business in the buildings.

According to Eagle County public health orders, occupancy of town facilities will be limited to 10 persons in each discreet and segregated area. About half of the town’s employees will be working on-site; the remainder will continue to work remotely until the public health orders are revised.

Members of the public are advised to continue to do business over the phone or online at http://www.vailgov.com whenever possible until additional restrictions are lifted. Public access to town facilities has been closed since March 16 to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In preparation for the phased reopening, the town has added plexiglass to public-facing work stations, increased cleaning schedules and added more sanitizer stations for additional protections. The reopening schedule on June 1 is as follows:

Municipal Building

Address: 75 S. Frontage Road W. (east side)

75 S. Frontage Road W. (east side) Phone: 970-479-2100

970-479-2100 Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for in-person services by appointment to include: Human Resources, Town Clerk, Administration, Finance, Sales Tax and Municipal Court. The Police counter is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Conference meeting rooms and Council Chambers that are typically available for nonprofit, HOA and public agency group use remain closed to the public until further notice.

Community Development Building

Address: 75 S. Frontage Road W. (west side)

75 S. Frontage Road W. (west side) Phone: 970-479-2139

970-479-2139 Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for in-person services by appointment to include: building permits, development applications, housing-related services and other business. Conference rooms are unavailable for public use until further notice

Public Works Administration Building

Address: 1309 Elkhorn Drive

1309 Elkhorn Drive Phone: 970-479-2158

970-479-2158 Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for in-person services by appointment to include: right-of-way permits and other business.

Vail Public Library

Address: 292 West Meadow Drive

292 West Meadow Drive Phone: 970-479-2187

970-479-2187 Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for in-person services to include: access to public internet computers, wireless and the library’s various collections. Patrons will be limited to one hour per day. There will be no access to the Community Room, Tech Studio or the Children’s Room. Curbside pickup and virtual services will continue. http://www.vaillibrary.com

Vail Village Welcome Center

Address: Top level of Vail Transportation Center, 241 S. Frontage Road E.

Top level of Vail Transportation Center, 241 S. Frontage Road E. Phone: 970-477-3522

970-477-3522 Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for in-person services to include: shopping resources, dining takeout suggestions, self-guided tour ideas, hiking recommendations, children’s activities and more. Lionshead Welcome Center is temporarily closed.

Vail Transportation Center Terminal Building

Address: 241 S. Frontage Road E.

241 S. Frontage Road E. Phone: 970-470-2178

970-470-2178 Open daily 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. for transit information, public restrooms and La Cantina carryout.

Vail Village and Lionshead Parking Structures

Open for free daytime and overnight parking. Paid overnight parking begins Monday, June 29.

Other town buildings

Fire stations are fully staffed; closed to the public and can be reached at 970-479-2250. Fire and Police are available to respond to calls for service with full staffing.

are fully staffed; closed to the public and can be reached at 970-479-2250. Fire and Police are available to respond to calls for service with full staffing. Donovan Pavilion , located at 1600 S. Frontage Road, and The Grand Vie at 395 E. Lionshead Circle, Level 3. Reservations for use of either Donovan Pavilion or the Grand View in Lionshead may be made via phone by calling 970-477-3699. Site visits will be scheduled by appointment only.

, located at 1600 S. Frontage Road, and at 395 E. Lionshead Circle, Level 3. Reservations for use of either Donovan Pavilion or the Grand View in Lionshead may be made via phone by calling 970-477-3699. Site visits will be scheduled by appointment only. Public restrooms will be open by June 1.

will be open by June 1. Parks and playgrounds — turf areas and hard surfaces open; playgrounds temporarily closed.

— turf areas and hard surfaces open; playgrounds temporarily closed. Recreation facilities — visit http://www.vailrec.com for updates on Vail Golf Club, Zeke M. Pierce Skatepark, pickleball, tennis and more.

Town of Vail Board and Commission meetings will continue to be held remotely until appropriate social distancing can be established for in-person meetings in the Town Council Chambers. This transition is tentatively scheduled for the Vail Town Council meeting on June 2.

Vail is following protocols established by Eagle County as part of a phased transition plan that is being used to help guide residents and businesses. For details, visit http://www.ECEmergency.org.