Town of Vail closes annual community meeting over COVID-19 concerns

The town of Vail’s Annual Community Meeting, scheduled for Monday, is being modified based on guidance provided by local, state and federal public health officials. The meeting, which had been scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Pavilion, will be closed to the public out of an abundance of caution.

Instead, the State of the Town address featuring Mayor Dave Chapin, Town Manager Scott Robson and a tribute to Josef Staufer as the Trailblazer Award recipient, will be recorded by High Five Access Media and replayed on local cable Channel 5.

In following the guidance established by public health officials, the decision to cancel the public portion of the meeting is based on the following criteria:

Historically, this community gathering is attended by a large percentage of residents aged 60 and older who have been deemed more vulnerable by the CDC to the COVID-19 virus

The meeting was being hosted in an indoor space which makes it more challenging to provide attendees with the three-plus feet of space between individuals being recommended by health officials

The event is informational only and not deemed critical in nature to have an in-person audience, particularly since the event will be taped and aired on Channel 5 in the coming days

The meeting will air on Channel 5 at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15. For additional air times, visit http://www.highfivemedia.org.

At this time, the Town of Vail is not canceling any additional public events or outdoor special events. As the situation evolves locally, nationally and globally, the direction from Eagle County Public Health officials will evolve as well.

For those with questions about COVID-19, call the CO HELP Hotline at 1-877-462-2911. For local updates, visit http://www.ECEmergency.org.