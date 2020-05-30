Town of Vail defines areas eligible for public alcohol use

More than a dozen Vail establishments have applied to expand their outdoor seating areas.

Photo courtesy of Big Bear Bistro

The Vail Town Manager’s office, in coordination with several town departments, including the police and fire departments and the Town Clerk’s office, has authorized two public places to allow for alcohol consumption beginning Saturday, May 30. The locations are:

Vail Village: A contiguous zone from the Children’s Fountain, south across Gore Creek Drive to the southern terminus of Wall Street

Lionshead: The contiguous plaza area from West Lionshead Plaza to the west, to Lionshead Arcade to the east

The Vail Town Council on May 19 approved an emergency ordinance that authorized the Town Manager to identify locations to allow for public consumption of alcohol. Other areas may be identified, or approved areas may be modified over time, as the town evaluates operational and enforcement issues as well as obtains feedback from the business community.

The two town-owned locations were targeted as meeting a number of criteria set forth by the review group, such as locations that are natural public gathering areas, near restaurants and tracts of town property that are not designated public right of way. Signs and markers will be placed in these areas to help provide the boundaries of where alcohol may be consumed. Social distancing will be required and all patrons in these areas are asked to take personal responsibility with compliance related to Eagle County’s public health orders and the five Commitments of Containment. The town also requests that state and town liquor laws be followed and etiquette related to cleaning up trash after visiting the designated area is a priority. Alcohol may be consumed in these areas between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

In addition, the Town Clerk’s office reports that it has pending applications from more than a dozen restaurants requesting an expansion of their liquor licensed premises. The ability to expand a premise into the town’s right of way is a means of allowing the public more ways to enjoy food and drink from Vail restaurants while maintaining required social distances.

The Vail Police Department continues to remind guests and residents that public consumption of alcohol in Vail remains prohibited unless the area is designated with signs. This includes consumption of alcohol on any street, alley, sidewalk, pedestrian ways, bus stops or public building or parking lot in the town, or within any vehicle in those areas per Vail Town Code. All current liquor license requirements will still apply. This means it is prohibited to take an open drink into the public area from a liquor sales business.

Patrons will need to request a takeout cup with the appropriate labels identifying the product came from a Vail licensed establishment and proceed only to the designated public spaces. Modifications to these areas and emergency orders will be made as necessary.

The police department will use a combination of education and enforcement regarding consumption regulations and is asking members of the community to set a good example for guests during the pandemic. Violations could result in fines up to $2,650 or 180 days in the county Jail.

For more information, call the Vail Police Department, 970-479-2210.