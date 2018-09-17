Town of Vail, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District sponsor free Lunch with the Locals, Sept. 19

VAIL — The town of Vail and Eagle River Water & Sanitation District will sponsor another installment in the Lunch with the Locals series at noon Wednesday, Sept. 19, in the Grand View on the third level of the Lionshead Welcome Center. Attendees can partake in a free lunch while listening to Melissa Kirr and Sophia Gianfrancisco of Walking Mountains Science Center discuss the Science behind Recycling.

Experts from Eagle River Watershed Council, Walking Mountains and the town of Vail will be on hand to answer questions about what residents can do to help Restore the Gore. There will also be stickers and informational brochures given away to attendees.

The town environmental sustainability team is organizing the event. For details about this and other upcoming activities, contact Pete Wadden, watershed education coordinator, at 970-479-2144 or pwadden@vailgov.com.