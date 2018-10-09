Town of Vail expands video recordings of board, commission meetings

VAIL —The town of Vail, in partnership with High Five Access Media, has expanded its regular video recordings of board and commission meetings with the addition of Design Review Board and Planning and Environmental Commission proceedings.

These meetings will be available for viewing on local cable Channel 5 and on demand from High Five Access Media at highfivemedia.org, with the possibility for live broadcasts in the future. The Design Review Board meets the first and third Wednesday of the month, while the Planning and Environmental Commission meets the second and fourth Monday of the month. Both meetings are held in the Vail Town Council Chambers. Agendas are available online at vailgov.com.

"Our review boards take great measures in conducting good meetings that involve the town's business," Vail Town Manager Greg Clifton said. "The transparency of these meetings is now being enhanced to allow for access by all. This is in line with our organizational values as set forth by the Town Council."

High Five Access Media began covering Vail Town Council meetings in the 1990s and added live web streaming in 2011. These meetings are carried live on local cable and online on the first and third Tuesday of each month at High Five Access Media.

Visit highfivemedia.org/schedules for programming information or http://www.highfivemedia.org/ to view past meetings online.