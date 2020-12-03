Town of Vail exploring food truck pilot program

Town Manager Scott Robson said Vail has gotten requests from a few restaurant owners to allow food trucks in the villages — something not allowed under the town’s existing regulations.

With lodging businesses open but restaurants limited to 25% capacity indoors with social distancing requirements outdoors, the town of Vail is considering a pilot program to let some restaurants use food trucks as another way to serve customers.

“We would see this as a pilot project this ski season to determine if the policy change may continue into the future,” Robson said.

“We want it to be very limited in scope of how we might look at opening up some access for food trucks, and make sure it’s not a competition to our current restaurant community, only additive to bring some additional capacity for our patrons.”

Councilmember Jen Mason said allowing some food trucks is a good idea for the town to consider. “I just want to make sure we give local restaurants the first opportunity to do a food truck, as opposed to bringing in outside food trucks,” she said.

Councilmember Jenn Bruno agreed, saying the food truck proposal is important to consider because of the capacity restrictions restaurants are facing and the challenges that guests might have getting food from them.

Robson said the goal is to bring more details about a pilot program forward for consideration at the next Vail Town Council meeting.

“Given that we have at least two local restaurant owners who have food trucks and an interest in serving food to help make up for lost restaurant capacity, we’d like to move forward with planning ASAP,” Robson said. “I think this concept fits really well with the town’s desire to be innovative wherever possible during the public health crisis while executing concepts in a high-quality fashion that meets the Vail standard.”

Alison Wadey, executive director of the Vail Chamber & Business Association, said she agrees with the idea.

“Especially for lunch and for people coming off the mountain, this is just a really easy, quick way for them to be able to have some food and get something in their belly and support local businesses,” she said.

