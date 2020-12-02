Town of Vail extends limit on private gatherings to Dec. 15

The Vail Town Council on Tuesday unanimously extended to Dec. 15 the town manager’s recent executive order limiting the size of private gatherings to a single household.

Town Manager Scott Robson issued the executive order Nov. 23 before Thanksgiving. It was set to expire Dec. 8 without any further action by the council.

The executive order and the emergency ordinance that the Vail Town Council approved Tuesday to extend it for another two weeks apply to private gatherings in all private homes, short-term rentals, hotels and restaurant and bar seating in the town of Vail.

“It’s very, very challenging from an enforcement standpoint, but it does put some onus on hotel managers and short-term rental managers to try to curtail that if they see it going on,” Robson said.

The town’s limit on private gatherings is more restrictive than the current private gathering limitation of two households and 10 individuals set by the state of Colorado for Eagle County and other jurisdictions currently in level orange COVID-19 public health restrictions.

“The intent of the Vail Town Council has been to implement additional public health policies that may help the community from falling into the ‘Red’ stage category which would necessitate even further restrictions by the state on businesses. According to local and national public health experts, limiting the number of households who gather in an indoor setting is one of the most effective ways to reduce COVID-19 infection rates,” the town said in a news release.

The town of Vail has also enacted an outdoor mask mandate for heavily trafficked pedestrian areas. That mandate has been in place since Nov. 7. More information is available at vailgov.com/maskon.

Tom Lotshaw can be reached at tlotshaw@vaildaily.com.