Town of Vail hires Beth Markham as environmental sustainability coordinator

VAIL — Beth Markham has joined the town of Vail staff as the environmental sustainability coordinator.

Markham, formerly of Walking Mountains Science Center and The Cycle Effect, will be responsible for implementation and outreach of sustainability programs supporting the town’s Environmental Sustainability Strategic Plan. This includes increasing solid waste diversion through outreach around the town’s recycling ordinance adopted in 2014, implementing electronic and paper shredding recycling events and working with the Economic Development team and Walking Mountains Science Center to ensure events held in Vail are following sustainability guidelines and are Zero Waste events.

Markham will also focus on transportation issues and manage the Sole Power Green Commuting Challenge supported by the town, helping decrease the countywide carbon footprint. In addition, Markham will be responsible for increasing energy efficiency through promotion of the Energy Smart programs and other efforts to reduce energy consumption, reporting on all measures to ensure Vail is compliant with the internationally certified sustainable destination attained in 2018, and working as part of the county wide Climate Action Collaborative.

Having lived, worked and played in the mountains of Eagle County for the past 12 years, Markham is pleased to be working for the town in her role as environmental sustainability coordinator.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to work for a municipality with such a dedication and commitment to environmental sustainability,” Markham said. “This role will allow me to infuse my passion of educating into the development and implementation of sustainable initiatives that will truly make a difference in the local community well into the future.”

For more information, call 970-479-2333 or email bmarkham@vailgov.com.