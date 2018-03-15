Town of Vail hosts electric bus for five-day demonstration, evaluation

VAIL — The town of Vail will host a five-day demonstration of an electric bus from Tuesday, March 20, through Saturday, March 24. The demonstration is part of a project to upgrade buses serving on the in-town route to battery-electric buses in 2020. The 40-foot, ADA-accessible, battery-electric bus manufactured by BYD will be in regular service on the in-town route between Lionshead and Vail Village during this time and rider feedback will be encouraged.

Electric buses produce zero tailpipe emissions, are quiet, have lower maintenance costs and significant fuel cost savings over the life of the vehicle. The visit will be the first in a series of electric bus demonstrations throughout the year showcasing transit bus manufacturers including BYD, Gillig, New Flyer and Proterra.

In 2017, the town of Vail, along with the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority and City of Boulder, received awards from the Federal Transit Administration's Low or No-Emission (Low-No) grant project. Vail was awarded $525,287 from the Low-No grant. The town will be seeking additional funding from all applicable state and federal grants including funding through the Volkswagen diesel emissions settlement trust to help pay for the new buses.

The bus demonstration, along with others in the coming year, will allow the town to learn about any issues with the deployment of battery-electric buses in the local environment and collect performance data from on-route conditions. Additionally, this project will allow town bus drivers and mechanics to train and provide important feedback on electric buses. The town of Vail will begin the competitive procurement process for the new buses in late 2018.

For more information, contact Mark Hoblitzell, environmental sustainability coordinator, at mhoblitzell@vailgov.com or 970-479-2333.