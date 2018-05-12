Town of Vail offers limited supply of free wood-chip mulch

VAIL — The town of Vail is offering residents a limited amount of free mulch for placement around trees and shrubs or other garden locations. Mulch helps conserve water by decreasing soil temperatures and the amount of soil exposed to wind and sun.

The mulch is available at the town's Public Works facility, 1309 Elkhorn Drive, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on a first-come, first-served basis while the supply lasts. Residents must be prepared to load the material on their own by bringing a shovel and appropriate containers. Commercial landscapers are asked to make other arrangements in acquiring mulch for their businesses.

Combustible mulch, such as that given away by the town, should be placed in beds more than five feet away from any structure. The use of large, continuous mulch beds should be avoided. Use non-combustible mulches such as stone or cobble for these areas and for landscape beds next to the structure.

The town's supply of wood-chip mulch comes from recycled Christmas trees, community slash pickup and hazard tree removal. To check availability, call the Public Works Department at 970-479-2158.