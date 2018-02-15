Town of Vail parking restrictions will be in effect on Monday. Feb. 19

VAIL — Peak season parking restrictions will be in place for one day only on Monday, Feb. 19, for Presidents Day in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures. This will be the last parking restriction of the season.

• Monday's holiday restriction means peak rate pricing for all Value Card holders. Also, Blue Parking Pass holders will be directed to the Lionshead parking structure and Green Parking Pass holders will use the Ford Park and soccer field lots. On Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Blue Pass will also be good for entry again into the Vail Village structure Monday through Thursday for the remainder of the season, while the Green Pass will be good for entry again into the Lionshead parking structure Monday through Thursdays.

• Free parking will be available at Donovan Pavilion, 1600 S. Frontage Rd. W., throughout the holiday weekend. The spaces will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. For parking availability all season long, visit http://www.vaileventparking.com.

• Free parking along the North Frontage Road across from the West Vail Mall is available daily throughout the season from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with easy access to the bus stop.

• Free parking is offered in the Village and Lionshead structures for up to 90 minutes all season long as well as free 30-minute parking for drop-off and other short-term needs on the top deck of the Village structure and the passenger drop-off in the Lionshead structure with entry and exit from East Lionshead Circle on the west side. Also, enter after 3 p.m. for free parking in both structures until 3 a.m. seven days a week.

• Free parking along the South Frontage Road will be available when the two parking structures are full. Watch the variable message signs for updates. During overflow parking, please use caution as pedestrians are present and monitor your speed.

• Vail will add additional outlying morning buses and additional outlying evening buses to supplement the scheduled routes during the holiday. ECO regional transit is running its winter schedule as well.

• Never drink and drive. Retrieve your vehicle from the structure by 11 a.m. the next day compliments of the Town of Vail. Authorization receipts are available from the Vail Welcome Centers, which open at 8:30 a.m. daily. While this service is available for exceptional circumstances for those entering after 3 p.m., please remember to plan ahead and ride the bus, take a taxi or have a designated driver.

• Also coming up is the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships, March 5-10. To accommodate staging for this event, the soccer field lot will be closed to Pink and Green pass holders from Feb. 22 through March 16. Pass holders will be directed to the Ford Park lot during this closure and carpooling is encouraged.

For Vail transit information, call 970-479-2178. For ECO Transit, call 970-328-3520; or for parking information, call 970-479-2104.