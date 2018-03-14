Town of Vail partnership can provide free energy assessments to residents

VAIL — The town of Vail is partnering with Energy Smart Colorado and Walking Mountains Science Center to provide free on-site energy audits and double rebates for energy efficiency upgrades within the town. Participants will also have access to a database of local contractors who specialize in energy efficiency. All homes and businesses in Vail are encouraged to participate.

Depending on the needs of the home or business, energy upgrades eligible for rebates may include new heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment; an Energy STAR refrigerator; insulation and air sealing; LED lighting; and programmable thermostats. Rebates for up to 75 percent of project costs are now available for a limited time in 2018.

"This partnership is a great opportunity for residents to get involved and participate in efforts to achieve the goals outlined in the Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County Community," said Kristen Bertuglia, the town's environmental sustainability manager. "Residential and commercial buildings are a major source of emissions and this program can help improve efficiency and achieve our climate goals."

Buildings and commercial energy use accounted for 60 percent of the county's greenhouse gas emissions with most of these emissions coming from electricity consumption. This program provides an opportunity for residents to take easy steps to participate in the county's climate action plan and to put money back in their pockets.

As a result of the Energy Smart program, more than 1,350 homes in Eagle County have received energy assessments with over 735 of those homes making energy improvements, as well as over 250 businesses completing energy efficiency upgrades of their buildings — all resulting in a reduction of over 6,900 metric tons of carbon emissions annually. The average participant has been able to reduce energy use by about 20 percent.

To find out more or to schedule an appointment, call 970-328-8777 or visit http://www.EnergySmartColorado.com to learn more and apply for the program. Residents can also contact Bertuglia at Kbertuglia@vailgov.com or 970-477-3455 for additional information. Program participants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until spots are full.