Town of Vail postpones Friday’s Hard to Recycle event

Due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Eagle County and out of an abundance of caution, the town of Vail is postponing the Hard to Recycle event that had been scheduled for Friday at the Ford Park parking lot. Public health and safety are the town’s top priority. The event will be rescheduled when the COVID-19 case numbers have been lowered.

As an alternative, Eagle County residents can take electronics waste to the Eagle County Household Hazardous Waste facility in Wolcott, located at the Eagle County Landfill at 815 Ute Creek Road. The facility is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There is a 20-cent per pound charge for electronics. Eagle County residents can deposit up to 20 items of household hazardous waste, such as paint, free of charge per visit.