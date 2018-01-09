Town of Vail puts holiday parking restrictions in effect for MLK weekend

VAIL — Peak season parking restrictions will be in place during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Adjustments include:

• On Monday, Jan. 15, Blue Parking Pass holders will be directed to the Lionshead parking structure and Green Parking Pass holders will use the Ford Park lot. On Tuesday, Jan. 16, the Blue Pass will also be good for entry again into the Vail Village structure Monday through Thursdays until the final peak period of the season on Feb. 19, while the Green Pass will be good for entry again into the Lionshead parking structure Monday through Thursdays.

• Value card holders will pay the peak rate Friday and Saturday, Jan. 12-13, plus Monday, Jan. 15.

• Free parking will be available at Donovan Pavilion, 1600 S. Frontage Rd. W., throughout the holiday weekend, as no events have been scheduled for the pavilion during these times. The spaces will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. For parking availability all season long, visit http://www.vaileventparking.com.

• Free parking along the North Frontage Road across from the West Vail Mall is available daily throughout the season from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with easy access to the bus stop.

• Free parking is offered in the Village and Lionshead structures for up to 90 minutes all season long, as well as free 30-minute parking for drop-off and other short-term needs on the top deck of the Village structure and the passenger drop-off in the Lionshead structure with entry and exit from East Lionshead Circle on the west side. Also, enter after 3 p.m. for free parking in both structures until 3 a.m. seven days a week.

Recommended Stories For You

• Free parking along the South Frontage Road will be available when the two parking structures are full. Watch the variable message signs for updates.

• Vail will add additional outlying morning buses and additional outlying evening buses to supplement the scheduled routes during the holiday. Eagle County's ECO regional transit is running its winter schedule as well.

• Never drink and drive. Retrieve your vehicle from the structure by 11 a.m. the next day compliments of the town of Vail. Authorization receipts are available from the Vail Welcome Centers, which open at 8:30 a.m. daily. While this service is available for exceptional circumstances, remember to plan ahead and ride the bus, take a taxi or have a designated driver.

For Vail transit information, call 970-479-2178; for ECO Transit, call 970-328-3520; or for parking information, call 970-479-2104.