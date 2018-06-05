Town of Vail seeking new community development director; applications online

VAIL — The town of Vail has initiated a national search to hire a community development director. Online applications are available at vailgov.com/jobs with the first round of candidate screenings to occur in mid-June. The position was vacated in March when former director George Ruther, who had held the position since 2007, transitioned to the newly-created position of housing director for the town.

The community development department director is a high-profile position currently responsible for management of four divisions: planning, building inspection, environmental sustainability and administration. As such, the director provides leadership and management direction for current and long range planning, environmental protection, design and plan review, code and zoning regulations as well as regulatory compliance. In addition, the director assists the town council in policy formulation and provides direct assistance to appointed board and commission members, contractors, architects, and local, county and state government officials.

For a detailed job description, including qualifications, go to http://www.vailgov.com/jobs.