Town of Vail seeks applicants for Commission on Special Events vacancies

VAIL — The town of Vail is seeking qualified applicants to fill four vacancies on the Vail Commission on Special Events. The application deadline is 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 23. All applicants will be interviewed by the Town Council at the afternoon meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 4 with appointments to be made at that evening's council meeting.

Applicants must be residents of Vail, own real property within the town of Vail, own a business in the town of Vail, or be employed within the Town of Vail. These appointments will serve two-year terms beginning on Jan. 1, 2019 and ending on Dec. 31, 2020.

Persons interested in serving on the commission board may fill out the application online at https://tinyurl.com/vailcse. For more information, contact Matt Miano, economic development coordinator for the town of Vail, at mmiano@vailgov.com.

Members of the Commission on Special Events shall serve at the will of the council. The commission shall support the Town Council's goals and objectives and makes decisions in alignment with the council's marketing direction.

The mission of the Vail Commission on Special Events is to support and assess a diverse collection of special events, both large and small, which promote Vail's economic vitality, sense of community, and increase the quality year-round experience for guests and residents. The functions and/or duties of the commission include, but are not limited to, creating, funding and seeking special events for the town; evaluating event applications and event success; submitting an annual budget for operations and events; maintaining a balanced calendar of events annually; evaluating and executing contracts for special events; and all other functions as directed by the Town Council.

Commission meetings are generally held on the morning of the first Wednesday of each month. The commission also meets jointly with the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council twice annually and additional special meetings may be scheduled occasionally. Although the position is voluntary, the town provides each member with a blue parking pass in appreciation of the contribution to the community.