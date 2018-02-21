Town of Vail seeks community members to fill posts on various boards

VAIL — The town of Vail is seeking community members to fill 14 vacancies on four citizen boards. There are three openings each on the Building and Fire Codes Appeals Board, Planning and Environmental Commission and Design Review Board and five openings on the Art in Public Places Board.

Applications for the Building and Fire Codes Appeals Board as well as the Art in Public Places Board are due to the town by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, while applications for openings on the Planning and Environmental Commission and Design Review Board are due by 5 p.m. Friday, March 9. Send letters of interest and experience to: Vail Town Council, Attn. Patty McKenny, Town Clerk, 75 S. Frontage Rd., Vail, CO 81657 by mail or in person, or e-mail to pmckenny@vailgov.com.

Here's a glimpse into the work of those boards:

Building and Fire Codes Appeals Board

Applicants for this board must be a licensed architect, a registered engineer with structural, mechanical or electrical engineering experience, a construction company executive or superintendent with at least 10 years of construction experience or an individual with similar building design and construction knowledge and experience.

Duties of the board include hearing appeals of aggrieved parties, reviewing equivalency of alternate building materials and methods of construction, as well as interpretations of the town building and fire codes, among other issues. The board will also review proposed building and fire codes amendments and code updates and serve as technical advisors to the Town Council regarding the adoption of proposed amendments and updates. The board meets as required. The terms of the new appointments will begin on April 1, 2018, for a five-year term ending March 31, 2023. The Building and Fire Codes Appeals Board operates with five regular and two alternate members. One person will be appointed to serve as a regular member, and two will be appointed to serve as alternate members. The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews during its afternoon session on Tuesday, March 6, with appointments to follow at its evening meeting.

Planning and Environmental Commission

Commission applicants must be residents and registered voters in the Town of Vail. The commission meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 1 p.m. in the Vail Municipal Building. This seven-member volunteer board is responsible for the review and determination of requests for variances, subdivisions and conditional use permits, and recommendations to the Town Council on special development districts, re-zoning, various town-proposed plans and other community matters. The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews during its afternoon session on Tuesday, March 20, with appointments to follow at its evening meeting.

Design Review Board

Applicants must be residents and registered voters in the town of Vail. The five-member board meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 3 p.m. in the Vail Municipal Building. This volunteer board is responsible for reviewing the design of new structures, remodels, sign requests, landscaping plans and other architectural and aesthetic matters. The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews during its afternoon session on Tuesday, March 20, with appointments to follow at its evening meeting.

Art in Public Places Board

The seven-member Art in Public Places Board meets the first Monday of each month beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers. This volunteer board is made up of members who have demonstrated expertise in architecture, art criticism, art education, art history, fine arts, graphic arts, interior design, landscape architecture, town planning/community development or other art/design related backgrounds not specifically mentioned, or who have demonstrated a strong interest in the visual arts and/or civic improvement. To qualify, board members must be a resident of the town of Vail and/or an owner of property within the town for at least one year.

The terms of the new appointments will extend to March 31, 2020. The board oversees the town's Art in Public Places Program and is responsible for implementation of the program's policies and selection procedures, acquiring public art by purchase, donation or other means for Vail's permanent Art in Public Places collection, overseeing the maintenance and preservation of art works displayed in public areas, assisting the program coordinator with fundraising for public art projects, promoting public art through a public education program that will further community appreciation and understanding of the visual arts, publicizing projects, evaluating the program annually, selecting artwork and visual arts events for temporary display, encouraging support for and inclusion of public art projects in private sector development and setting program goals on a five-year basis. The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews during its afternoon session on Tuesday, March 6, with appointments to follow at its evening meeting.

For more information on submittal requirements, contact Town Clerk Patty McKenny at pmckenny@vailgov.com or 970-479-2136. For additional information on the Building and Fire Codes Appeals Board, contact CJ Jarecki, chief building official at cjarecki@vailgov.com or 970-479-2142. To learn more about the planning or design review boards, contact Chris Neubecker, chief of planning, at cneubecker@vailgov.com or 970-479-2148. For information about Art in Public Places, contact coordinator Molly Eppard at 970-479-2344 or meppard@vailgov.com.