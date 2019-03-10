Town of Vail Sustainability Team looking for artists for Restore the Gore storm drain installation

While the water of Gore Creek flowing through Vail looks pristine, it has failed to meet EPA standards for aquatic life partly because of stormwater pollution. In the past, cooking grease, cement, more than 100 hot dogs and other things that shouldn’t be were dumped down storm drains in Vail — ultimately going straight into Gore Creek.

The town of Vail’s Environmental Sustainability Team is asking artists to submit qualifications before March 22 to participate in its storm drain educational art installation across town. Selected artists will be commissioned to create an original work depicting one of five Colorado wildlife species that live in or near Gore Creek.

Selected artists will receive a $500 stipend, and the selection date will be in April.

Full details and application information can be found at http://www.vailgov.com.

Designed to be both public art and to educate the public about storm drains and the health of Gore Creek, artists will be selected to design images of cutthroat trout, black bear, American beaver or other Colorado wildlife associated with the creek.

The purpose of the art installation is to highlight the direct connection between storm drains and Gore Creek — so that no more hot dogs end up swimming with our fish.