Town of Vail to host weekly meetings to share spring/summer 2018 construction project updates

VAIL — Beginning Tuesday, April 3, the town of Vail will host weekly construction meetings to review upcoming project schedules, with an emphasis on public and private construction activity in Vail and Lionshead villages.

Neighbors, contractors and others impacted by the construction are invited to participate. With the exception of the April 3 meeting, which will begin at 9:30 a.m., the remainder of the weekly sessions will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesdays on the ground level of the Welcome Center in Lionshead Village and will continue through the fall.

Among the projects that will be reviewed include major infrastructure repairs at Slifer Square in Vail Village, construction of a four-level parking structure at the Red Sandstone Elementary School site and continued work at the Vail Health Hospital site.

An overview of these and other upcoming projects include:

• Slifer Square repair project and Covered Bridge — The town has contracted with Icon Inc. to complete the Slifer Square repair project, located between the Vail Village parking structure and the Covered Bridge. Work includes replacing existing snowmelt mains, improved storm-water quality and removal and replacement of heated pavers associated with the utility work, as well as pavement replacement on Meadow Drive in front of the Austria Haus.

The In-town bus will be rerouted onto the frontage road during the construction, and pedestrian traffic will be routed around the construction to the Covered Bridge to maintain access to businesses in Vail Village. Temporary closures of the Covered Bridge will be taking place periodically. During those instances, pedestrians will be rerouted west to the International Bridge for access to the village. Project contacts are Albert Quintana with Icon Inc., 970-977-0561, and Chad Salli, town of Vail, 970-376-2389.

• Vail Transit bus stop improvements at Vail Village and Lionshead Village transit centers — The town will be adding two new bus stops at the Vail Village and Lionshead Village transit centers. In addition, landscape improvements will be installed at the Lionshead Village structure in conjunction with the bus stop work. Project contacts are Carl Dewey, Kraemer North America, 720-390-8507; town of Vail contact is Tom Kassmel, 970-479-2235.

• Staub Park improvements — Roger Staub Park is a pocket park located just west of Vorlaufer Condominiums at 371 East Gore Creek Drive in Vail Village. Hess Contracting Incorporated has been hired, with improvements taking place Monday, April 16, to Thursday, May 31. The project includes replacement of the existing concrete stairs, creation of turf slope to allow maintenance equipment to access the park area, replacement of the stone retaining wall, irrigation and landscaping.

Project contacts are Raymond Hess, 970-471-0011; town of Vail contact is Todd Oppenheimer, capital project manager and landscape architect, 970-479-2161.

• Pirateship Park safety improvements — The town will be installing resilient surfacing and reconstructing a stairway on the Pirateship Park play structure next to Gondola One in Vail Village. The park will be fully closed during the work. Reopening is anticipated on or before Wednesday, June 6. Town of Vail contact is Gregg Barrie, landscape architect, 970-479-2337.

• Sunbird Park maintenance — This maintenance work will include refinishing the wood play structures and replacing several play components at Sunbird Park, located in the Lionshead Mall. The park will be fully closed during the work. Town of Vail contact is Barrie, 970-479-2337.

• Red Sandstone Elementary School parking garage — The construction fence is installed. Access to the school and the gymnastics center will be maintained as a clear zone until the school closes for the summer. This project has a completion date of Thursday, Nov. 15. The town and Eagle County Schools are jointly constructing this four-level, 160-space parking structure on the current Red Sandstone School site. Contractor is Haselden Construction, Justin Fahnestock, 303-549-8589. Town of Vail contact is Salli, 970-479-2169.

• Gore Valley Trail reconstruction — The town will reconstruct approximately 2,700 linear feet of the Gore Valley Trail between Matterhorn Drive (Donovan Park) and the West Vail Conoco. Project contacts are Roby Forsyth, RPM Construction, 970-471-5584; town of Vail contact is Barrie, 970-479-2337.

• West Vail Roundabout and South Frontage Road concrete repair — The West Vail roundabout concrete repair project includes the removal and replacement of the concrete pavement within the West Vail south roundabout, concrete patch repair of the bridge deck, removal and replacement of the east concrete sidewalk under Interstate 70 and the removal and replacement of stone veneer under I-70.

In order to facilitate this work, from Monday, April 16, through Friday, May 11, the West Vail South roundabout will be modified into a "T" intersection, with two-way through-traffic on the north side of the roundabout, and all entering north legs being required to stop. Contractor is Kraemer North America, Carl Dewey, 970-720-8507. Town of Vail contact is Tom Kassmel, 970-376-1664.

• East Vail Interchange Exit 180 water quality and landscape improvements — The town has contracted with United Companies to complete the East Vail Water Quality Improvements project. The project includes installation of drainage improvements, water-quality vaults and snow-storage improvements this spring, with landscape improvements later this summer and fall. Traffic will be maintained throughout the project with traffic control. Town of Vail contact is Salli, 970-376-2389.

• Vail Health Hospital East enabling work — Demolition of the east wing building is complete, with demo of the existing parking structure scheduled for mid to late April. All construction traffic will enter and exit on West Meadow Drive, which will see an increase in oversize vehicle traffic. Please exercise caution along South Frontage Road and West Meadow Drive near the construction project. Contractor is G.E. Johnson Construction Company, Christian Earl, 307-203-9242. Town of Vail contact is Leonard Sandoval, 970-390-4677.