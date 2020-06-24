Town of Vail Trail Host program returns to greet hikers at popular East Vail trailheads

Now in its second year, Trail Heads posts volunteers at popular trailheads in East Vail, including Booth Lake Trail, which saw 31,000 visitors last year.

Daily file photo

Volunteers from the town of Vail’s Trail Host program will begin greeting trail users for the summer season starting Friday, June 26. Now in its second year, the program provides helpful information and resources at busy East Vail trailheads to promote trail etiquette and to offer recommendations on a variety of guest services, including less-traveled trails.

Volunteers will be present at the Booth and Gore/Deluge trailheads as well as portions of the Gore Valley Trail on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day. In addition to providing useful tips about the trails, program coordinator Amanda Zinn said the hosts will be providing information on public health requirements, including the use of face coverings and social distancing, to promote the importance of keeping everyone safe.

“As we witnessed last year, the Trail Hosts provide a much-needed service,” said Zinn. “It is already a busy summer on the trails, and we anticipate it to ramp up even more in the next couple of weeks. During this time, we ask that you be mindful of your personal safety and those around you and keep your distance on the trails. If the trailheads are busy, consider coming back at a less busy time or ask the hosts to help direct you to a different location.”

The return of the host program follows a series of initiatives that were implemented last season in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service. This includes the addition of porta-o-lets at the East Vail trailheads, additional emphasis on trailhead parking information, public transportation options to minimize neighborhood impacts and development of HikeVail.net, an online resource for local trail information.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Trail Host program is a component of the Vail Welcome Center. The hosts greeted more than 7,000 trail users last season.

For additional information, contact Zinn at azinn@vailgov.com or 970-477-3520.