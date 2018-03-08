Town of Vail’s annual community meeting will be held Tuesday, March 13

VAIL — Vail's Annual Community Meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13 at Donovan Pavilion will be headlined by a celebration recognizing Sheika and Pepi Gramshammer as recipients of the annual Trailblazer Award, as well as an overview of the state of the town introduced by Vail Mayor Dave Chapin.

Full-time and part-time residents, business owners, property owners, employees and others interested in joining in the celebration are encouraged to attend. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with informational displays on a variety of topics, as well as opportunities to connect with friends and neighbors, with presentations beginning at 5:15 p.m.

The annual gathering is hosted by the Vail Town Council and town staff and will include updates on Vail's financial health as well as introduction of Town Manager Greg Clifton, who has been on the job since September. In addition to the updates, the event will pay tribute to the Gramshammers for their pioneering role in helping to establish Vail as an international ski resort.

The Gramshammers have operated their Gasthof Gramshammer lodge in the heart of Vail Village since 1964 and have worked through the decades to share their passion for skiing and their love of Vail.

Representatives from the town's partner agencies will be in attendance, including Vail Resorts, Colorado Department of Transportation, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, U.S. Forest Service and Vail Recreation District.

Project updates will be presented in an open house format on topics such as the new short-term rental regulations, Vail InDeed, Gore Creek health, Climate Action Plan, Slifer Plaza reconstruction, Open Lands Plan update, community wildfire protection plan and the Interstate 70 West Vail Pass auxiliary lane project. Also, dispatchers from the Vail Public Safety Communications Center will be on hand to help attendees sign up for emergency notifications through the Eagle County Alert system.

Chapin's review of town accomplishments will include construction of the Chamonix Vail townhomes in West Vail, completion of the Sandstone Underpass, renovation of Booth Creek Park, the Intermountain Fuels Reduction project and Vail's recognition as a leader in environmental sustainability.

"We've had a tremendous year on many fronts," Chapin said. "From our neighborhoods to our commercial core areas, we've relied on the community's involvement and our many partnerships to help make Vail the wonderful place it is today and to position ourselves for even more success in the future."

This is the 18th year for the annual Community Meeting. Parking is free and light refreshments will be served. The meeting will be recorded by High Five Access Media and will be replayed on Comcast Channel 5. For more information, contact the town's community information office, 970-479-2115.