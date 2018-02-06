 A life well lived | VailDaily.com

We feel truly blessed and grateful to have had you, Cedric Snyder, as our "little boy" for 16.75 years. Thank you for all of the joy and happiness you gave us every single day. How amazing and so precious. You sumitted 30 14ers, go to right a trout into the lake (for real), wennt on camping trips and logged thousands of river miles — fishing was your passion. We will miss you dearly, but we know we will see you on the other side. We love you, Ceddie. Fom, Dad and Mom (Jeff and Pam). Pictured in the top photo are Maldy and Cedric — two awesome climbing partners and two lives well lived.