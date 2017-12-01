A musical fundraiser

Enjoy a special concert with John Denver Tribute artist Rick Schuler as he performs beloved hits from John Denver's collection. The event, set for Saturday, Dec. 9 at 4 Eagle Ranch beginning at 6 p.m., will raise money for Gracious Savior Lutheran Church's mission work. The church most recently sent a team to help repair neighborhoods around Houston devastated in August by Hurricane Harvey.

The evening includes delicious dinner of roasted pork tenderloin with plum sauce, herb-roasted potatoes, special salads, delicious dessert table, and s'mores. Enjoy a nighttime sleigh ride under the stars, along with a campfire and incredible hospitality of 4 Eagle Ranch.

You can purchase tickets at http://www.eventbrite.com or on the Eventbrite app and search "John Denver Tribute."

If you would like to support the fundraiser but are unable to attend the concert, please consider purchasing a $10 raffle ticket to win a box of 25 Cohiba Siglo 6 cigars. The whole box retails for $589.