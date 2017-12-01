 A musical fundraiser | VailDaily.com

A musical fundraiser

Enjoy a special concert with John Denver Tribute artist Rick Schuler as he performs beloved hits from John Denver’s collection. The event, set for Saturday, Dec. 9, at 4 Eagle Ranch beginning at 6 p.m., will raise money for Gracious Savior Lutheran Church’s mission work. The church most recently sent a team to help repair neighborhoods around Houston devastated in August by Hurricane Harvey. The evening includes delicious dinner of roasted pork tenderloin with plum sauce, herb-roasted potatoes, special salads, delicious dessert table, and s’mores. Enjoy a nighttime sleigh ride under the stars, along with a campfire and incredible hospitality of 4 Eagle Ranch. You can purchase tickets at www.eventbrite.com or on the Eventbrite app and search “John Denver Tribute.” If you would like to support the fundraiser but are unable to attend the concert, then please consider purchasing a $10 raffle ticket to win a box of 25 Cohiba Siglo 6 cigars. The whole box retails for $589.

