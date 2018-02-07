 A taste of Berry Creek | VailDaily.com

A taste of Berry Creek

DON'T COOK TONIGHT! Berry Creek Middle School's annual fundraiser, A Taste of Berry Creek, is taking place Thursday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 - 8 p.m. Enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine and entertainment, a silent auction, play area for kids and so much more. For more information, please contact Berry Creek Middle School at 970-328-2960.