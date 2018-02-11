 A Thank you | VailDaily.com

Thank you to the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort, Tivoli Lodge, Lion Square Lodge, The Antlers At Vail, Manor Vail Lodge, Vail’s Mountain Haus, The Sebastian and The Lodge at Vail for hosting our nation’s heroes and their families during the Vail Veterans Program 2018 Winter Family Program. Your support provided wounded veterans and their families with a safe and comfortable place to rest and reconnect during their time in Vail.