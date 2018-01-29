 Presenting the colors | VailDaily.com

Presenting the colors

Members of the Minturn VFW Post 10721 presented the colors to open the Eagle Valley High School versus Battle Mountain High School's men’s varsity basketball game on Tuesday, Jan 23. Members from left are Post Commander CPO Al Zepeda, USN; Capt Pete Thompson, USA; Lt. Col. Bern Krueger, USMC; Lt. Cmdr. Daryl Woodworth, USN; Lt. Col. Buddy Sims, USAF; and Lt. Cmdr. John Krueger, USN.