Aging Well Speaker Series

Getty Images/iStockphoto | iStockphoto

Save the Date for Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 5:30 p.m. to attend the Aging Well Speaker Series presents Dr. Jules Rosen, of Mind Springs Health. Rosen will speak on normal cognitive changes that happen with age, later life depression and more. The event will take place at Avon Public Library's meeting room. An RSVP is appreciated, but not mandatory. Please call 970-328-2607 to sign up, and this event is free.