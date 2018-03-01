 AJ the rockstar | VailDaily.com

AJ the rockstar

AJ THE ROCKSTAR It's true, it does take a village, but sometimes that village needs a rockstar individual. Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's Equipment Tech AJ Hoelke came to Crested Butte to help our U14 competitors in the USSA Rocky Mountain Division Qualifying Races for the first evening, readying for super-G ... and wound up staying for the full five days to support our 50+ SSCV U14 competing athletes. You can read Chris Freud's coverage about SSCVs domination later, but for now a special shout-out from Ski Club Vail's U14 parents for Hoelke's commitment to our kids and our team.