 Anti-bullying | VailDaily.com

Anti-bullying

Local resident Kym Rock, CEO and founder of www.fightlikeagirl.com has had enough and is offering her proven personal violence, bullying, sexual assault, domestic violence prevention program to Eagle County Schools. The only way to reduce bullying and sexual assault is to be proactive. Is your school proactive? Here’s your chance prove it. Contact Rock directly by email at rock@fightlikeagirl.com.