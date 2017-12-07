 Attend WhoVail Unveiling Friday, Dec. 8 | VailDaily.com

Attend WhoVail Unveiling Friday, Dec. 8

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail invites one and all to attend the fifth annual unveiling of WhoVail on Friday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. There will be a guest appearance from the Grinch, hot drinks, cookies and carols sung by the Vail Mountain School. Photo by Mike Griffin.

