 Attend Yoga Unplugged

Attend Yoga Unplugged

Fish Makes Photos |

Kevin Paris is back in Eagle for Yoga UnPlugged at Yoga Off Broadway. Join us Saturday, Feb. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Paris has toured the world providing live music for over 1,000 yoga classes. We are so excited to welcome him to Yoga Off Broadway for an intimate yoga experience. Register for the class at https://www.yogaoffbroadway.com/yob-workshops or call 970-328-YOGA for more information. Photo by Louis Fisher.