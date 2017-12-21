 Authentic Alpine Entertainment | VailDaily.com

Authentic Alpine Entertainment

Enjoy free, authentic Alpine entertainment on Friday, Dec. 22, from 4:30 to 5 p.m. as we gather for the Holiday Lantern Walk by the Covered Bridge in Vail Village. The Holiday Lantern Walk begins at 5 p.m. The short jolly procession will end at the opening of the Vail Winterfest Ice Theater outdoors on the Gore Creek Promenade where White Bison will be serving complimentary hot chocolate. Bundle up for the fun. For more information, visit www.artinvail.com.