 Be Safe into 2018

Be Safe into 2018

Ring in 2018 and take advantage of Avon Transit’s free Tipsy Taxi service on New Year’s Eve between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. The route will follow the Night Rider Route, and the Tipsy Taxi driver can be contacted directly at 970-949-1338. More information is available at www.avon.org/tipsytaxi.