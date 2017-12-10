 Being actively Green | VailDaily.com

Being actively Green

Revolution Power Yoga Congratulations to Revolution Power Yoga for being the first Eagle Valley yoga studio to achieve the Actively Green certification. This means the studio opts for non-toxic and biodegradable cleaning products, monitors its energy usage, and gives back to the community in a number of ways. By applying the principles of mindfulness beyond the practice, this studio has embraced what it means to be a sustainable business.

