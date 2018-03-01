 Brunch and bowl | VailDaily.com

Brunch and bowl

Children’s Global Alliance is hosting their annual Brunch and Bowl fundraiser on Sunday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at bol in Vail to fund our local teens' service projects in Nicaragua, Cambodia, Tanzania, Nepal and Morocco. Please stop by. For more information, please visit www.childrensglobalalliance.org.