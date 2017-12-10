 Burns history | VailDaily.com

Burns history

Growing up in Burns Give a gift of local history for Christmas. The Eagle County Historical Society’s newest book, a memoir by Burns rancher Verne Albertson, is now available. Photographs and anecdotes tell the story of ranch life in Eagle County’s cattle country in the '40s. Pictured are Albertson and his brothers at the family ranch. The book is available at eaglecountyhistoricalsociety.com, Batson’s Corner and the Eagle Visitor Center in Eagle, and at The Bookworm of Edwards. (Photo courtesy of Verne Albertson)

