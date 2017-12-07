 Celebrating 22 years | VailDaily.com

Celebrating 22 years

After 22 years, we are so thrilled to have the opportunity recognize the Vail Valley community for its continued support and patronage. In celebration of its 22nd anniversary, the Avon Recreation Center is offering free admission, free classes and retro pricing from 1995 on punch cards and passes on Friday, Dec. 8.

