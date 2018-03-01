The prominent disc golf club of Eagle County, the Flying Eagle Disc Society, will once again be hosting a charity disc golf event at Hole in the Sky Disc Golf Course. The Eagle County Ice Bowl, held Sunday, March 4, will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds to Food Rescue Express. Food Rescue Express provides weekends of meals for low-income elementary age students in Eagle County. This is a one round random draw doubles style event for all skill levels with many novelty holes. Day of registration is available for $30 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Come support the kids of Eagle County.