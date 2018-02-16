 ‘Colorado Fusion’ | VailDaily.com

Avon's Joshua Boe will debut his furniture line while Cheri Vilona showcases her talent for abstract expressionism. Join Gallery 8 Arts, in the "heART" of Avon, for apres ski, this Saturday with these fabulous artists in their first collaboration, Colorado Fusion - An Artistic Pairing. Light refreshments will be served at 150 East Beaver Creek Blvd on Feb. 17, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. for more information call 970-845-8278.