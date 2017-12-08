 Come Sing Christmas Carols | VailDaily.com

Come Sing Christmas Carols

The choir of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eagle practices for the presentation of “The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. at the church. All are welcome and invited to participate in the celebration and community singing of traditional Christmas carols. Food and fellowship will follow.

Go back to article