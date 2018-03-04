 Comedy in Aspen | VailDaily.com

Comedy in Aspen

The Wheeler Opera House hosted the Aspen Laugh Festival on Feb. 20-24 with a long line-up of hilarious comedy for all. Aspen's Silver City Mountain Saloon held a free of charge apres comedy series featuring Jon Rudnitsky, Megan Gailey, Benji Aflalo and Sarah Tiana. Headliners at the Wheeler Opera House included Colin Jost, Jeff Ross, Mike Birbiglia and Tiffany Haddish. Spending twenty-four hours in Aspen can be a great, convenient getaway and change of pace and scenery for Vail locals.