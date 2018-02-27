 Congrats | VailDaily.com

Rose Marie Martinez was selected to receive the dean's citation for academic excellence from the Monfort College of Business, University of Northern Colorado. Martinez is a resident of Minturn and 2017 graduate of Battle Mountain High School. She earned this honor for overall outstanding academic performance and achievement during the fall of 2017 by completing 16 credit hours with a grade point average of 4.00. Martinez is pictured with her new school mascot, the UNC Bear.